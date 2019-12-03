“This is Trump country.”

On Saturday Politico reporter Natasha Korecki snagged a photo of Joe Biden approaching a man watching college football at the Corn Stalk Cafe in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

That time when former VP @joebiden is standing right next to you at the Corn Stalk Cafe and you just don’t care. pic.twitter.com/YFr7J6eY87 — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) December 1, 2019

The farmer had no idea Joe Biden was standing next to him and didn’t seem to care.

Korecki asked the farmer if he knew who was standing next to him in the restaurant.

His response was epic!

He says “are you serious?” When I say he was Obama’s veep, I get an “ohhhhh. I’m not an Obama fan. This is Republican country.” — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) December 1, 2019

