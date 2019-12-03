Report: AG Barr Disagrees With Key Finding In Watchdog’s Trump-Russia Report

Trey Gowdy Isn’t Buying Lisa Page’s Excuses: ‘I’m Not Sure How She Thinks Context Will Improve That’

EXCLUSIVE: Model Elizabeth Pipko Talks 2020 Politics And Stuns In First Magazine Shoot Since Coming Out As Pro-Trump

Media Outlets Reported That Tom Steyer’s Campaign Trolled Trump’s Campaign – But They Buried A Major Detail

Suspected Cartel Members Kidnap Hospital Patient, Apparently Dismember Him

In Defense Of Lisa Page: She Already Destroyed Her Own Life, So Stop Piling On After The Fact

Rep. Duncan Hunter To Plead Guilty To Misusing Campaign Funds

REPORT: Chinese Big Tech Is Using Zimbabwe Citizens As Guinea Pigs To Identify And Track Black People

You Know It Is Officially Black Friday Weekend When The Instant Pot Is Under $70

‘Terrorize The Community’: ICE Blasts New York Authorities For Releasing Illegal Alien Accused Of Manslaughter

Jimmy Carter Back In Hospital

The College Hunger Hoax: Move Over Freshman 15, Progressives Now Claim College Students Go Hungry At Rates Way Higher Than Everyone Else

Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Down Huge Dunk Against The Knicks

‘Mini Mike’: Trump Has A New Nickname For Mike Bloomberg

Pro-Abortion Pete Buttigieg Quotes Jesus Christ In First SC TV Ad Of His Campaign

Tucker And Former Clinton Adviser Clash Over Whether Russia Or China Is The Greatest Threat

Gay Activists Still Grasping At Straws: Claim Trump’s ‘AIDS Day’ Statement Left Out LGBTs, But So Did Obama’s

Trump Campaign Blacklists Bloomberg News Over ‘Unfair Reporting Practices’

Elizabeth Warren Promises To Get Rid Of The Electoral College After She Wins In 2020

The Supreme Court Heard Its First Gun Rights Case In Years. It Might Be A Misfire

Two Victims Of London Bridge Attack Advocated For Prison Rehabilitation Program. Their Killer Took Advantage Of It

John Podesta Set Up Fundraising Meetings For Fusion GPS After Trump’s Election Victory

BARR: House Democrat Impeachment Rules Are Made For A Lynch Mob, Not A Legitimate Proceeding

Exclusive Video: An Inside Look At Melania Trump’s 2019 White House Christmas Decorations

Top Historians Slam NYT ‘1619 Project’ As It Infiltrates Public School Curriculum

Mark Your Calendars. This Will Be The Biggest Day Yet For Impeachment Legal Fights