MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The recent round of snow is bringing attention to a city ordinance in Wisconsin. It’s illegal to throw snowballs in some parts of Wausau.

Snowballs are lumped in with missiles, rocks, arrows, none of which are you allowed to throw.

The ordinance decrees that you can’t throw snowballs anywhere on public property — not on sidewalks, city streets, or at school. If you do, you could be fined.

“It’s really in the interest of public safety. A lot of it is just consideration and common sense. You don’t throw stuff at people, period,” Wausau Mayor Robert B. Mielke said.

Mielke says the ordinance was brought forward years ago after some issues with projectiles.

The police department can’t remember a time when someone was fined for throwing a snowball.