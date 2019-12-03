President Donald Trump did nothing wrong, and a move to censure him, rather than impeach him, would also be unacceptable, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, now serving as a special advisor to Trump for the impeachment, said Tuesday.

“This process has been a sham from the beginning,” Bondi told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “The president did everything right…censure is not appropriate and not acceptable.”

Meanwhile, it would be a “grave mistake” for Democrats to continue opening up the investigation against Trump, including using some findings from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, to add to the claims against him.

“The polls are telling; our fundraising is telling for the president,” said Bondi. “They continue to do this because there is nothing there. You know it. The American people know it. And now what do they want to do this week? They want to bring in a bunch of academics to pontificate on whether or not the president did anything wrong. That’s not going to fly with our lawmakers. It’s not going it fly with the American people. And we will continue to go on the offense. This is a sham of a proceeding and we’re not going to accept it. We’re not.”

Bondi added that she’s never seen the Republican Party as united as it has become during the Democrats’ push for impeachment.

“This whole thing has been a sham,” she said. “It started in the bunkers of the capitol. Shrouded in secrecy. That secrecy has continued. They sent this letter, Chairman (Jerrold) Nadler sent a letter to Pat Cipollone, our White House counsel demanding to let the president come in and prove his innocence. Why is he saying that while the president is at NATO with world leaders doing his job overseas for our country?”