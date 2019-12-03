Editorial Director at The Heartland Institute Justin Haskins joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Tuesday to discuss the findings of a recent Heartland/Rasmussen Reports survey of U.S. voters and their views on socialism.

The national survey, published by The Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports, one of America’s leading polling companies, found that 20% of respondents with a “very favorable” view of self-proclaimed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said they would not “vote for a presidential candidate who identifies himself or herself as a socialist.”

“One of the really interesting things that we found in the data is that 20 percent of both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s own supporters said that they would not vote for a socialist candidate,” Haskins told Glenn. “We’re talking about the people who had the highest favorability view of Bernie Sanders who said at they would not vote for a socialist candidate for president.

“Well, that’s really interesting,” he continued. “Do they not realize that Bernie Sanders is a socialist? I mean, do they not know who they’re supporting? I think that that tells you that a lot of people are very confused about what they’re hearing from people like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.”

Additional poll findings included:

42% of young Americans (from ages 18 to 39) said they would vote for a socialist presidential candidate.

36% of government workers said they would vote for a socialist presidential candidate.

77% of respondents who favor socialism said they “support legislation that would ban private ownership of ‘assault-style’ rifles.”

24% of respondents said they “support repealing the Second Amendment, which currently guarantees Americans’ right to ‘bear arms.'”

33% of respondents aged 18–39 said they “support repealing the Second Amendment, which currently guarantees Americans’ right to ‘bear arms.'”

“A third of 18 to 39-year-olds, a third said that they would support banning the Second Amendment. It’s 24 percent overall … but 33 percent of younger people. So over time, this is only going to become a bigger problem,” Haskins said. “I think we have a lot of work to do, Glenn, teaching people about the importance of the Second Amendment and what it really means.”

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

Watch the full episode here.

Use code GLENN to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream