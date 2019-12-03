About half of voters in Florida disapprove of President TrumpDonald John TrumpJustice Dept releases another round of summaries from Mueller probe North Dakota company gets 0M border wall contract after support from Trump Fox’s Cavuto reads mean letters urging him to stay away after Trump criticism MORE, posing a 2020 challenge for the president as he seeks to notch back-to-back electoral victories in the battleground state.

The poll, conducted by the Saint Leo University Polling Institute and released Tuesday, found that 51.4 percent of Florida voters last month disapproved of the president’s job performance, down from 55 percent in a similar April survey.

Trump garnered support from 45.6 percent of state voters, up from 40.4 percent in April.

In 2016, Trump narrowly won Florida, beating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSenate Intel found no evidence of 2016 Ukrainian interference: report Kennedy doubles down on alleged Ukraine meddling amid criticism Trump campaign steps up attacks on Biden MORE by less than 2 percentage points.

Trump’s approval rating increased among both Florida respondents and nationwide voters, according to the poll. In November, 43.4 percent of U.S. voters polled said they approved of the president’s job performance, compared with 41.8 percent in April.

“Although the president’s approval rating goes up and down slightly, opinions of his job performance are by now baked into the pumpkin pie,” said Frank Orlando, director of the Saint Leo University Polling Institute, in a statement.

Support for the president splits sharply along party lines, with 85.5 percent of Republicans nationwide and 84 percent of Florida Republicans saying they support the president. Among independent voters, 39.6 percent nationwide approved Trump’s job performance, compared with 40.5 percent in Florida.

Respondents also rated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisStates brace for massive voter turnout in 2020 When it comes to health care reform, look to the states, not the federal government Saagar Enjeti: Republicans lost Kentucky by failing to appeal to working class MORE (R), with 68.2 percent of Florida voters saying they approved of his performance, up from 61.8 percent in April.

Florida Sens. Rick Scott (R) and Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioChina warns of retaliation after Trump signs bill backing Hong Kong protesters Trump signs bill supporting Hong Kong protesters despite Chinese opposition House Democrat asks USDA to halt payouts to Brazilian meatpacker under federal probe MORE (R) received approval ratings of 56.8 percent and 55.4 percent, respectively, in the new poll.

The Saint Leo University Polling Institute conducted the nationwide survey among 1,000 respondents, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points. The survey of Florida voters consisted of 500 respondents and had 4.5 percentage point margin of error.

The data was collected from Nov. 13 to Nov. 18.