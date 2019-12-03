A very popular video game company settled a class action sexual discrimination lawsuit from hundreds of current and former female employees by agreeing to pay them $10 million.

Los Angeles-based Riot Games produced “League of Legends,” the world’s most popular competitive video game.

The lawsuit alleged that female employees were discriminated against because of a sexist “bro culture” fostered at the company.

A spokesman for the company characterized the outcome as a positive step.

“We’re pleased to have a proposed settlement to fully resolve the class action lawsuit,” read the statement. “The settlement is another important step forward, and demonstrates our commitment to living up to our values and to making Riot an inclusive environment for the industry’s best talent.”

The company is estimated to have brought in $1.4 billion in revenue for 2018.

Plaintiffs said that the company did little to stop incidents of sexual harassment against females, including, “crotch-grabbing, phantom humping, and sending unsolicited and unwelcome pictures of male genitalia.”

In May, hundreds of employees walked out of the company in protest how they were handling sexual harassment lawsuits and claims.

The company and the plaintiffs have agreed to the settlement, which should be approved by the court.

Here’s more about the lawsuit:

Shocking and Offensive Behaviour: The Riot Games Walkout Explained



www.youtube.com

