Another Trump success story.

And another liberal media fail…

President Trump met with Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg in London after arriving in England late Monday night.

The two leaders spoke with reporters and President Trump said he was very pleased with the job Stoltenberg was doing as head of the premier defense alliance.

The US President also bragged about the $130 billion in new defense spending on the alliance since the election of Donald Trump.

President made it a goal to urge NATO members to pay their fair share and live up to their commitment to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense.

Trump bragged on Tuesday that member nations have increased their donations by $130 billion since Trump came into office.

President Trump has been fighting for increased burden sharing by NATO members, and it’s working. Over $130 billion in new defense spending by member countries! pic.twitter.com/JXspMyufPs — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 3, 2019

The post President Trump Cheers NATO Leader and $130 Billion in New Defense Spending by NATO Members After His Urging appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.