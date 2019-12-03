Rep. Daniel Meuser, R-Pa., on Tuesday blasted Democrats on “War Room: Impeachment” live on Newsmax TV, saying “the left wing’s becoming the whole bird” regarding the party’s policies and its impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“They really maintain a socialist outlook: The government is right — and the private sector is there to serve them,” the first-term Meuser, 55, told co-hosts Steve Bannon, Raheem Kassam, and guest host John Moran.

“There’s very much of a socialist agenda,” Meuser said. “All the opportunity that’s been lost here.

“They’re caving to the left side of the party.

“The left wing’s becoming the whole bird,” Meuser concluded. “Better said, the a**-end is becoming the whole donkey.”