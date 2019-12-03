Rep. Devin Nunes (D-CA) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures two weeks ago and dropped a BOMB!

Rep. Nunes said that he will sue CNN and The Daily Beast in federal court after Thanksgiving for their complete smear against him.

Nunes announced on Friday that he was thinking about suing CNN and The Daily Beast after they ran with fake hit pieces on him meeting former Ukrainian Prosecutor Victor Shokin in Vienna.

Nunes told Maria Bartiromo that he intends to file charges after Thanksgiving in federal court.

On Tuesday Rep. Devin Nunes filed charges against CNN and The Daily Beast for their junk reports on a so-called meeting with Viktor Shokin.

Nunes was not in Vienna in December 2018.

He was in Libya and Malta.

