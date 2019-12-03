The Daily Mail published an exclusive story today which is based on an interview with someone who was invited to Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch as a security consultant/contractor. The caveat here is that security expert Jared Kellogg never met Epstein only the ranch manager. Also, he never saw the Clintons at his ranch. In fact, he didn’t even get the job installing security cameras at the site. He submitted his recommendations and then never heard back from anyone. So, all of this is basically hearsay. With that large grain of salt in mind, here’s what Kellogg has to say:

Kellogg said: ‘My contact was Brice, their main concern was that there was no video surveillance on the property at all. I thought this was a simple request, as they wanted surveillance to protect their investment. It’s a huge site. ‘But what was weird was that the whole time I was on site, Brice would be bragging about how the Clintons would visit, the whole family. Not just Bill, but Bill, his wife, their kid, and they would stay on the ranch itself. ‘He had built this Western replica village with a saloon, barn houses, old school house and when you’re walking through it, it feels like you’re walking through the 1800s…

‘It was like Westworld, it’s like they built a functioning movie set, they put a lot of thought and detail into it, the flooring and facilities in there. ‘I was saying how cool the replica houses were, they’re pretty neat like the 1800s. He said: ”Yeah, they’re built for guests, we get a lot of visitors. It’s really cool the Clintons come out and hang out [with Epstein].”

There are plenty of picture of this western-themed village in the story. It doesn’t really look like Westworld to me but there is a building built as a western-style general store. I don’t see the Saloon but at this point I’m assuming what he’s saying about the site is accurate. He admits that his movements were carefully controlled while he was there. Certain rooms and buildings were off limits. All of it sounds like the sort of weird experience you would have even at the outer edges of Epstein’s world.

As for the claims about the Clintons, I’ve long believed Bill and Jeffrey were closer than is now convenient. It just seems very unlikely that the billionaire sex perv and the president known as “slick Willie” never realized what they really had in common. I guess it’s possible that Brice, the ranch manager, was just trying to impress Kellogg by name-dropping but I’m not sure why Bill Clinton deserves the benefit of the doubt at this point.

The Daily Mail did contact the Clintons for comment and were directed to a previous statement in which Clinton denied visiting any of Epstein’s homes except for one visit to his home in New York. As with everything the Clintons say, it probably safe to assume it’s not the full truth of the matter. Bill and Hillary only admit to what they cannot deny. In this case, everyone who worked for Epstein at the ranch probably signed an NDA of some kind. It seems unlikely anyone would come forward to back it up now even if it’s true.

This report is from two weeks ago. This woman is Jane Doe 15. She claims Epstein raped her at the New Mexico ranch when she was 15 years old.

