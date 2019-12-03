Investigative reporter Conchita Sarnoff, the author of “Trafficking” on the Jeffrey Epstein case, joined Shannon Bream on in July to discuss the Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest.

During their discussion Sarnoff told Shannon Bream that Bill Clinton flew on the Lolita Express 27 times.

Then she dropped this BOMB!…

Sarnoff said that ALMOST EVERY TIME that Clinton was on the plane via the pilot logs there were underage girls on the plane.

Conchita said Clinton refused her request for an interview.

Conchita Sarnoff: I know from the pilot logs. And these were pilot logs that were written by different pilots at different times, that Clinton went, he was a guest of Epstein 27 times… Many times Clinton had his Secret Service with him and many he did not. Almost every time Clinton’s name is on the pilot log, there are underage girls.

She also said BILL CLINTON IS LYING about his limited contact with Jeffrey Epstein.

Via FOX News @ Night:

But Bill was not alone.

A new report at Daily Mail reveals that Hillary Clinton accompanied her husband to Epstein’s ranch in the New Mexico desert several times and even Chelsea Clinton joined them.

Bill and Hillary Clinton stayed at Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious ‘baby-making ranch’ almost every year after they left the White House, according to the disgraced financier’s estate manager. The former president was Epstein’s closest ‘celebrity mate’ and the Clintons, along with daughter Chelsea, visited Zorro Ranch ‘a whole bunch of times’, a former contractor who ran the IT system at the property told DailyMailTV in an exclusive interview. The family visited the 10,000-acre estate in the New Mexico desert often, but never stayed in the main house. Instead, the Clinton family bunked down in a special cowboy-themed village created by Epstein, which is a mile south of his own luxury mountaintop villa. They’d use one of the two guest houses, which look like they’re straight out of the 19th century. Seen in exclusive DailyMailTV images, the guest homes are next to other traditional Wild West-style buildings such as an old schoolhouse and saloon bar. An American flag is raised high above the village, which is next door to Epstein’s private airstrip, where he arrived on his private planes, including his infamous ‘Lolita Express’. This is all according to security expert Jared Kellogg, who was brought in by long-standing ranch manager Brice Gordon to improve security and set up a camera system at the main house and ‘cowboy village’.

New Report: Former estate workers say the Clintons stayed at Epstein’s “cowboy” ranch pic.twitter.com/2seFlkPPNq — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) December 4, 2019

