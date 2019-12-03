Schiff aide Sean Misko

Adam Schiff hired former NatSec colleague and friend of ‘whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella just one day after Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Eric Ciaramella filed a whistleblower complaint against President Trump in August over his call to Zelensky alleging Trump threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless they agreed to investigate the Biden crime family.

Mr. Ciaramella, however, ran to Schiff’s staffers (Sean Misko?) before he filled out the whistleblower complaint, a violation of House rules.

Trump released the transcript of his call to Zelensky and there was no pressure, no quid pro quo and Ukraine received US military aid three weeks before the deadline.

New records revealed House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff hired aide Sean Misko on July 26, not in August as previously reported.

Both Misko and Ciaramella worked together in the National Security Council and they are now both working together to remove Trump with the latest coup attempt.

Via The Washington Examiner:

It was previously reported by the Washington Examiner that public records indicated Sean Misko, 37, started work on Schiff’s committee in August as a professional staff member. A specific start date was not available until this week when the latest congressional quarterly disbursements were released. Misko was the director for the Gulf States at the NSC between 2015 until the first half of 2018. The Washington Examiner has established that the whistleblower is a CIA officer who was on the NSC during the Obama administration and worked on Ukrainian issues with Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic candidate, when he was vice president. Ciaramella, 33, is a career CIA analyst and was the Ukraine director on the NSC from 2016 until the summer of 2017. In October 2016, he was Biden’s guest at a State Department banquet. Before joining the NSC, Misko worked in the Obama administration at the State Department for deputy chief of staff Jake Sullivan, who went on to become Hillary Clinton’s senior foreign policy adviser during her 2016 presidential campaign. Both Ciaramella and Misko started their tenures during the Obama administration and left during the first year of the Trump administration. The Washington Examiner was told by a former senior White House official that both had a close, “bro-like” relationship while working at the NSC together.

Misko has been present in the impeachment hearings snickering, sneering and rolling his eyes as pro-Trump witnesses confirmed there was no quid pro quo.

Recently, Misko was seen sitting behind Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier during Fiona Hill’s testimony.

WATCH:

Fiona Hill asked about story in which, after a schoolboy set her pigtails on fire, she put out the fire and then finished a test. “It had some very unfortunate consequences. Afterwards, my mother gave me a bowl haircut. So for the school photograph…I looked like Richard III.” pic.twitter.com/LvsPtFEWHf — ABC News (@ABC) November 21, 2019

The House Intel Committee released a 300-page impeachment report on Tuesday and it confirmed that Sean Misko is indeed a part of Schiff’s “impeachment inquiry investigative staff.”

BREAKING: Schiff’s just-released “Impeachment Inquiry Report” confirms that Eric Ciaramella’s former NSC allies and fellow Obama holdovers “Sean A. Misko” and “Abigail C. Grace” are part of Schiff’s “Impeachment Inquiry Investigative Staff” and “Oversight Staff,” respectively. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

The post REVEALED: Schiff Hired Former NSC Colleague and Crony of ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella ONE DAY After Trump-Ukraine Call appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.