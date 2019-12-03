Pushing back against impeachment continues to be a call to action for Republicans.

During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Monday, Republican National Committee national spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington explained how fundraising and activism for Republicans are on the upswing in the wake of the House Democrats’ impeachment push against President Donald Trump.

“It’s incredible,” she said. “We have an amazing grassroots army of volunteers, and that’s only skyrocketed since the impeachment charade. We have thousands sign up to get involved off the sidelines. Every single month, we’ve broken records on fundraising — our joint fundraising with the Trump campaign. We’ve just never seen an off-year election like this at the RNC. We’re in a very strong position, and it is because the country is in a strong position, and the Democrats have all the losing arguments. So, we’re really energized. We’re really excited.”

According to Harrington, Republicans are able able to compete in two states that many have categorized as lost causes for the GOP in Minnesota and New Mexico.

“We’re in states that haven’t been on the map for us in decades. It’s like President Trump transformed the map in 2016. We’re looking to do that again in states like Minnesota and New Mexico. You even had our campaign manager, the Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale up in Oregon two weeks ago because we’re looking for voters everywhere. We follow the data, which we’ve invested so much in over the past four or five years — over $300 million. And we follow the data to find voters where they are on issues they care about. We’re in a very good position, no matter who the Democrat nominee is. They’re not going to be able to compete in that regard.

She said regaining the House was also on the RNC’s agenda for 2020.

“We’re really excited about flipping back the House because it’s really, really important when you’re talking about such a strong agenda and all we’ve been able to accomplish. We’ve got to get that House back as well because there’s so much more we can do.”

