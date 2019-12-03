While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said he had seen no evidence that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

Contradicting some of his Republican colleagues, Romney said, “I saw no evidence from our intelligence community nor from the representatives today from the Department of State that there is any evidence of any kind that suggests Ukraine interfered in our elections.”

He added, “We have ample evidence that Russia interfered in our elections.”

