Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Tuesday cast doubt on a theory floated by fellow members of the Republican Party, telling reporters he has seen no evidence Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

“I saw no evidence from our intelligence community, nor from the representatives today from the Department of State, that there is any evidence of any kind that suggests that Ukraine interfered in our elections,” Romney said on Capitol Hill, according to Axios. “We have ample evidence that Russia interfered in our elections.”

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., has repeatedly said Ukraine meddled in the 2016 elections, most recently telling NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd, “I believe that a Ukrainian district court in December 2018 slapped down several Ukrainian officials for meddling in our elections as a violation of the Ukrainian law.”

He went on to accuse former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko of having “actively worked” for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Romney was asked about the comments that some of his colleagues have made about Ukraine and said, “we have to adhere to the facts presented to us by our intelligence community,” which has concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election.