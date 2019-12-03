Nancy Pelosi traveled to Madrid, Spain with a delegation of Democrat politicians for the the 25th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Pelosi is attending the Global Warming junk science COP25 meetings.

Pelosi told the delegation she has been attending these meetings since 1992 when Global Warming was not even a conspiracy yet.

And then Pelosi told the UN delegation that the “United States is still in.”

Of course, she’s wrong. President Trump pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement in June 2017.

Pelosi either does not know what she is talking about or she’s playing president and needs to be slapped back into reality.

🌎🚨 As she leads a bicameral Congressional Delegation in Madrid, Spain, for the 2019 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, aka #COP25, Speaker Pelosi spoke to the world with conviction earlier: “The United States is still in.”🕊️#ClimateActionNOW#HR9 pic.twitter.com/JJGjzFhVkk — We ❤️ and Trust Nancy Pelosi (@FriendsofNancyP) December 2, 2019

