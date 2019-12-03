President Donald Trump won’t be hurt overseas “one bit” by the House Democrats’ ongoing push to impeach him while he’s overseas at the NATO leaders’ meeting in London this week, as most people aren’t paying much attention, Sen. Marsha Blackburn insisted Tuesday.

“The Republicans have issued their 123-page report,’ the Tennessee Republican told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “It makes 3 significant points that not any of the Democrat witnesses found any kind of extortion or bribery or collusion. The second point is that they are biased against the president, and the third is that these guys have a different world view.”

Further, Democrats “don’t like the president, so they’re going to try to boot him out of office,” said Blackburn.

When asked if she thinks the impeachment proceedings will reach the Senate, Blackburn replied that she’s “hearing they may end up taking a censure vote” instead.

Blackburn Tuesday also said she is pleased that Trump signed the Hong Kong protection bill, nothing that it prohibits U.S. manufacturers from selling items used for crowd control to the Hong Kong police force and to Beijing.

“What this will do is keep them from using these items to control these freedom fighters that are fighting there in Hong Kong and significant to stop that,” said Blackburn. “One of the reasons (Hong Kong protesters) like President Donald Trump is that he stands up for freedom.”

