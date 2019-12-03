The Russians alone were behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential election, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told reporters Tuesday.

“It was the Russians. I’m 1,000% confident that the hack of the DNC was by Russian operatives, no one else,” Graham said on Capitol Hill per a report in the Hill.

“I have no evidence [Ukraine] did. Russia stole the emails, not the Ukraine,” he added.

President Donald Trump has promoted the conspiracy that Ukraine interfered in the election, falsely claiming that a “Ukrainian company” is harboring a hacked server belonging to the DNC.

“A lot of it had to do, they say, with Ukraine,” Trump said in late November during a phone interview with “Fox & Friends.”

“The FBI went in and they told them get out of here, we’re not giving it to you. They gave the server to CrowdStrike … which is a company owned by a very wealthy Ukrainian, and I still want to see that server,” Trump said of the DNC’s actions upon learning that it had been hacked. “You know, the FBI has never gotten that server. That’s a big part of this whole thing. Why did they give it to a Ukrainian company?”

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., last week said he believed it was possible Ukraine was to blame. He later backtracked.