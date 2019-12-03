The House’s Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Tuesday released the much-anticipated “Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report.”

The Democrats accused President Trump of abusing his power, obstruction and witness intimidation.

Schiff obtained his own committee’s ranking member GOP Rep. Devin Nunes and Nunes’s aide Derek Harvey’s phone records as part of the “impeachment inquiry.”

Schiff and House Democrats also obtained phone records for President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and investigative reporter John Solomon!

This violates President Trump’s constitutional rights!

And Schiff declined to say how he obtained the phone records — is this even legal?

Where is the GOP?? Where is Attorney General Bill Barr??

NEWS: Rep. Adam Schiff obtained call records for journalist John Solomon, the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Devin Nunes as part of the impeachment inquiry. See pg. 157 of Democratic impeachment report. pic.twitter.com/RYbOv4Vjv2 — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) December 3, 2019

“It is deeply concerning that at a time when the president of the United States was using the power of his office to dig up dirt on a political rival, that there may be evidence that there were members of Congress complicit in that activity,” Schiff said in a presser on Tuesday of Nunes’ communications with Ukrainian-American Lev Parnas and Rudy Giuliani.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton called this an outrageous abuse of President Donald Trump’s Constitutional rights.

