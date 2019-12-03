Leftists in the United States have opposed President Trump since even before he was elected. The “impeach” campaign was launched back then, based on nothing more than Democrats’ absolute intolerance for the candidate who defeated Hillary Clinton.

Now employers who are left-leaning have been revealed to be taking out their hatred of the president on innocent job applicants – solely because they support the president and his agenda that has created massive new economic development across the nation.

The results come from an Airtasker survey that was provided exclusively to Paul Bedard at Washington Secrets.

“It’s not legal in most cases, and certainly not right, but one-in-five left leaning bosses ‘will not hire’ supporters of President Trump, and huge majorities of hiring managers want to know the positions job candidates have on highly controversial issues including race and immigration, according to a sweeping new survey,” he reported Tuesday.

“What’s more, job seekers reluctant to cough up their views and positions in interviews can’t hide them because nearly all employers sift through social media posts, mostly Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, of those they are considering for jobs,” he said.

The survey itself found: “Workplace discrimination is a real and pressing issue, and candidates get their applications sidelined or overlooked due to these factors all the time.”

Those who already are on the job “can also be the victims of prejudice and biased behavior when interacting with their bosses and colleagues,” the survey added.

The survey found 20% of “left-leaning managers” won’t hire someone who supports the president.

“Remarkably, 9% of right-leaning hiring managers won’t either,” it reported.

The study showed the “workplace consequences” for supporting the president include being the butt of jokes, the target of criticism, and more.

Twenty-eight percent reported they’d seen jokes about co-workers who support President Trump, 23% saw others being “overly critical,” 23% saw others “making assumptions” about Trump supporters, 21% saw a dismissive attitude against them, 14% said they were the victims of gossiping and rumors, 13% were excluded from social situations, and 11% were targeted by name-calling.

The Bedard report also revealed that, for employers, 65% demand to know a candidate’s position on racial issues, 59% want that about gender equality and 54% demand that about LGBT rights. Thirty-eight percent demand to know opinions on immigration and 32 percent on politics.

The report quoted from the survey itself: “While not as many hiring managers actually turned away a job seeker based on a strongly held belief, each of these controversial topics led to some level of rejection: For example, 29% of hiring managers vetoed a candidate for his or her stance on racial equality, and 27% did so for gender equality. Even if those people had been hired instead of passed over, it’s important to understand that a U.S.-based company can still terminate you for your political opinions.”