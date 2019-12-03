http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VBtDnDMwxWk/

Individuals on social media dunked on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) following her departure from the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday.

Harris officially announced her departure on Tuesday amid reports of festering financial woes, consistently abysmal poll numbers, and turmoil within her campaign.

“To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today,” Harris announced on Twitter, promising to continue to fight for “Justice for the People”:

Social media erupted with jokes about Harris’s continued struggles and noted how her departure amounts to a massive victory for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), whose direct takedown of the California senator’s prosecutorial record during the July debate marked the beginning of Harris’s eventual freefall in the polls.

“BREAKING NEWS: @KamalaHarris has ended her campaign for president. Congratulations @TulsiGabbard!” the Trump War Room tweeted:

“Now Kamala can finally take … Arrest,” Barstool News Network tweeted alongside a meme of Harris as a cop:

“Never forget: Kamala Harris built her political profile trying to end Brett Kavanaugh’s career over a lie,” Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk wrote. “Today she ended her presidential campaign. “Good riddance”:

“I’ll never forget when Kamala Harris tried to ruin Brett Kavanaugh’s life and the lives of his family,” Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier wrote:

“The exact moment that Kamala Harris’s campaign ended…” the Tea Party Patriots wrote, pointing to a clip of Gabbard questioning Harris for laughing about smoking weed:

“Let’s have a Kamala Harris dropped out DANCE PARTY,” one social media user wrote alongside a GIF of Harris dancing – one of many similar tweets mocking her history of dancing on the campaign trail.

More:

Gabbard weighed in on Harris’s departure, writing, “While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people”:

