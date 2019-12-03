(FOX NEWS) — A married history teacher at an elite boys school in South Africa engaged in sexual misconduct with at least five students, according to an investigation completed Monday.

Fiona Viotti, 30, was also a water polo coach at the Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town between 2013 and 2019, when she allegedly slept with the students and sent them explicit photos and videos — some of which made the rounds on social media and on PornHub, News24 reported.

The former model and teenage water polo star — who appeared in South African Sports Illustrated in 2009 as one of its “Beauties of Sport” — resigned in October amid allegations she had an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student.

Read the full story ›