The modern term that an eager prosecutor can “indict a ham sandwich” was immortalized in the Tom Wolfe novel Bonfire of the Vanities.

On Wednesday Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Democrats, after years of promises, will vote to impeach President Trump using the ham sandwich option.

Democrats are impeaching President Trump over a ham sandwich.

They got nothing. They know they’ve got nothing. But they are going to impeach President Trump anyway.

On Tuesday in London President Trump said Democrats would impeach him for taking an orange out of the refrigerator.

It is the same thing. Ham sandwich – orange from refrigerator.

They got nothing.

Democrats will vote for impeachment before the their report is even released to the public!

Hearing that Republicans will offer numerous amendments at tonight’s Intel markup of the Dems’ Ukraine report… This could substantially prolong what some hoped would be a quick meeting. R’s are especially furious that Schiff is holding the vote before the report is public. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 3, 2019

