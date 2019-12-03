https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/the-ham-sandwich-impeachment-democrats-will-vote-on-impeachment-before-schiffs-report-even-goes-public-and-they-dont-care/

The modern term that an eager prosecutor can “indict a ham sandwich” was immortalized in the Tom Wolfe novel Bonfire of the Vanities.

On Wednesday Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Democrats, after years of promises, will vote to impeach President Trump using the ham sandwich option.
Democrats are impeaching President Trump over a ham sandwich.
They got nothing. They know they’ve got nothing. But they are going to impeach President Trump anyway.

On Tuesday in London President Trump said Democrats would impeach him for taking an orange out of the refrigerator.
It is the same thing. Ham sandwich – orange from refrigerator.
They got nothing.

Democrats will vote for impeachment before the their report is even released to the public!

