Democrats and some on the media are stunned and revolted at the revelation that with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) dropping out of the presidential race Tuesday, the next debate, set for December 19 has only white candidates who have met the party’s standards for a place on the debate stage.

Kamala Harris is out of the 2020 U.S. presidential race. That leaves 6 candidates — all white — qualified for the Dec. 19 debate:

Centrist Democrat and Third Way co-founder Jim Kessler (ex Chuck Schumer staffer) bemoaned Harris dropping out of the race, calling it “sickening” that the next Democrat presidential debate would be “all white.”

At this point, we have 7 Democrats qualified for the December debate stage and they are all white. This is sickening. — Jim Kessler (@ThirdWayKessler) December 3, 2019

She was also the only candidate of color to qualify for the December debate. We have one white male billionaire who bought his way on stage and another trying. This is a sad commentary. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 3, 2019

There was a coordinated right wing campaign against Harris, and a lot of those talking points were taken up by liberals, and now we’re set to have an all white debate stage. That’s how this works. We’re not immune because we’re liberal. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) December 3, 2019

As of now the 2020 Democratic debate scheduled for December 19 will be all white candidates. We need Cory Booker and Julian Castro to qualify by the December 12 deadline! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 3, 2019

Kamala Harris officially ended her campaign today, which means that all of the candidates who currently qualify for the December Democratic debate are white (Sanders, Warren, Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and Steyer). White supremacy is not just a Fox News problem, folks. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 3, 2019

Kamala Harris dropping out of the race while only white candidates qualify for the next presidential debate shows that white privilege and white supremacy cut across party lines. It’s not just Trump. We have a racism problem in all of the United States of America, and it sucks. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 3, 2019

Sen. Harris had already qualified for the upcoming Democratic debate on December 19. Now that she has dropped out, the debate lineup is currently entirely white — as of today, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, and Deval Patrick have not yet qualified. — Vox (@voxdotcom) December 3, 2019

Harris, like all WOC, deserved far more than what she was given. Now the upcoming debate stage is full of rich, white people & we’re supposed to support them & expect change? NAH. Donate to Julian Castro: https://t.co/foZ1LfNMjV Donate to Cory Booker: https://t.co/uTtniJuCHl — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) December 3, 2019

So: @TomPerez @TheDemocrats, time to revisit debate rules? Awful outcome for the party and country to have @TomSteyer & @MikeBloomberg buying way to relevance while experienced leaders like @SenBooker and @JulianCastro may miss out on the chance to make their case to voters. https://t.co/4d7FzRayGh — Ilya Sheyman (@iSheyman) December 3, 2019

Reuters reported on the Democrats’ rules for the December 19 debate to be held in Los Angeles.

…To qualify for the Los Angeles debate, a candidate must hit 4 percent support in at least four DNC-approved polls, which may be national surveys of primary voters or single-state polls in the four early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada. Alternatively, they can hit 6 percent in two early-state polls. In addition, candidates must have received donations from at least 200,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 800 unique donors in 20 states, U.S. territories or the District of Columbia. The deadline for qualifying polls and donation targets is December 12. The televised debate on December 19 will be hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico…

Ina anow deleted tweet, conservative never-Trumper David French threw cold water on all the hot-headed liberal race-baiters, “I’m seeing lots of takes on Twitter that it’s somehow a sign of our broken system that Harris is out, yet all those white dudes are still in, and on the debate stage. She couldn’t dent Joe Biden’s support from black voters. That’s on her.”

The New York Times Astead Herndon made similar point:

“It is simplistic, and reductive, to ignore this. There’s a lot of folks on this app whose “trust POC voters” mantra only extend far enough that POC voters are doing what they want them to do”

It is simplistic, and reductive, to ignore this. There’s a lot of folks on this app whose “trust POC voters” mantra only extend far enough that POC voters are doing what they want them to do https://t.co/vWFGCJsziA — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) December 3, 2019

And, “Going thru old Harris stories: The assumption that black candidates would walk into black support was never true on the ground. In Jan., we wrote that Harris’s attempts to replicate Obama success w/ black voters, would be more difficult than assumed”

Going thru old Harris stories: The assumption that black candidates would walk into black support was never true on the ground. In Jan., we wrote that Harris’s attempts to replicate Obama success w/ black voters, would be more difficult than assumedhttps://t.co/II2r6PA2AQ — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) December 3, 2019

