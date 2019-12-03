UFC Champion Tito Ortiz joined FOX and Friends on Tuesday morning to discuss the Trump presidency and promote his upcoming fight against Alberto Del Rio on December 7th.

Ortiz, who came from meager beginnings, praised President Trump during his morning segment.

Tito Ortiz: “This President is doing things that other Presidents always promised to do but he is keeping his promise and I am thankful for it.”

