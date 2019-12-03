The House’s Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Tuesday released the much-anticipated “Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report.”

The Democrats accused President Trump of abusing his power, obstruction and witness intimidation.

Schiff also obtained his own committee’s ranking member GOP Rep. Devin Nunes and Nunes’s aide Derek Harvey’s phone records as part of the “impeachment inquiry.”

But it wasn’t just Rep. Nunes and his aide Derek Harvey whose phone records were obtained by Democrats.

Schiff and Democrats obtained phone records for President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and investigative reporter John Solomon!

Judicial Watch founder and President Tom Fitton called this an extreme abuse of President Trump’s constitutional rights.

BREAKING: House Democrats somehow obtain @RudyGiuliani phone records in a remarkable abuse of @RealDonaldTrump‘s constitutional rights. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 3, 2019

Fitton also accused Schiff’s report of being loaded with falsehoods, fabrications, smears, and misstatements. This whole impeachment process is an abuse of power unrivaled in American history.

The Schiff coup report is full of falsehoods, fabrications, smears, and misstatements. This whole impeachment process is an abuse of power unrivaled in American history. @JudicialWatch @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/jSiBIYjJFV — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 3, 2019

On Tuesday night Tom Fitton joined Lou Dobbs and described Schiff’s document as an unrivaled abuse of power. Fitton suggested the Republican lawmakers should boycott the upcoming hearings.

Fitton is right.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

The post Tom Fitton: I’m Beginning to Think Republicans Should Boycott Democrats’ Unconstitutional Impeachment Hearings (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.