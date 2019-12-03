https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/steyer-debate-biden-democrats/2019/12/03/id/944263

Billionaire Tom Steyer’s presidential campaign says he has now qualified for the December Democratic debate, Politico is reporting.

Candidates need at least 4% if four polls approved by the Democrat National Committee (or 6% in two early-states polls) to qualify. They also need to get donations from 200,000 people. Steyer’s campaign said it has met all the mandated requirements.

Six other candidates – Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren previously qualified for the Dec. 19 debate in Los Angeles.

Candidates have until Dec. 12 to qualify.

