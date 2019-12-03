Jessica Yaniv — a transgender activist who made headlines earlier this year after filing numerous human rights complaints against salons in Canada that refused to wax Yaniv’s still-male genitalia — has raised a new stink.

Now what?

It appears Yaniv is miffed that a gynecology office apparently refused service to the transgender activist:

“And me, being me, I’m shocked.. and confused… and hurt,” Yaniv added in the Twitter post Monday. “Are they allowed to do that, legally?”

How did folks respond?

As you might imagine, Yaniv’s complaint on social media was met with what one might call rabid annoyance:

“That’s because you are a MAN!”

“You’re playing make believe. Real doctors don’t have time for that foolishness.”

“You need a psychiatrist and a rubber room.”

“You should sue them. I can represent you because I self-ID as a lawyer. Only $10k an hour. Up front.”

“So a car mechanic that I got referred to literally told me today that ‘we don’t service nuclear submarines.’ And me, being me, I’m shocked.. and confused… and hurt. Are they allowed to do that, legally?”

“My gyno refuses to give me a prostate exam. Says I don’t need one. I’m shocked, confused and hurt.”

“My local art gallery refused to change the oil in my car. Can they legally do that? Should I sue?”

“Awww desperately seeking someone to sue again.”

Anything else?

Over the summer Yaniv pushed for LGBTQ “topless” swim parties for children as young as 12 at pools run by a Canadian town — and one of the stipulations was that parents and guardians are barred from attending. The municipality in question postponed voting on the matter.

Oh, and British Columbia’s Human Rights Tribunal last month determined that Yaniv’s complaints against the waxing salons were “divorced from reality,” and the trans activist was ordered to pay $2,000 to each of three respondents in the case.

Here’s a SkyNews commentary about Yaniv’s complaints against the salons:

