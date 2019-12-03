President TrumpDonald John TrumpJustice Dept releases another round of summaries from Mueller probe North Dakota company gets 0M border wall contract after support from Trump Fox’s Cavuto reads mean letters urging him to stay away after Trump criticism MORE said Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Jean-Michel MacronHillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy Trump administration proposes tariffs on .4B in French goods Overnight Defense: Trump heads to NATO meeting amid tensions | Impeachment inquiry enters critical next phase | China suspends US Navy port calls to Hong Kong MORE’s comments about NATO experiencing “brain death” were “very insulting” and “nasty.”

“NATO serves a great purpose,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in London on the sidelines of a meeting of alliance leaders. “I think that’s very insulting.”

Trump said he was “very surprised” by the comments and called them “very disrespectful.”

“Very, very nasty statement essentially to 28 countries,” Trump said.

Trump also said that Macron’s statement was “very dangerous.”

“Nobody needs NATO more than France,” he said.

Macron told the Economist in a recent interview that the world is “currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO” and that the alliance needed to “wake up” and begin thinking of itself as a geopolitical power. Macron also warned of waning support for the alliance on the part of the United States.

Macron’s statements prompted scrutiny from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said she did not share his view and called the statement “drastic.”

Trump is slated to meet one-on-one with Macron later Tuesday in London on the sidelines of the NATO leaders meeting.

The president himself has been openly critical of NATO, arguing that the U.S. contributes a disproportionate amount to fund the group and protects other countries that pay less.

On Monday, he touted an increase in member nations’ defense spending.

“In the 3 decades before my election, NATO spending declined by two-thirds, and only 3 other NATO members were meeting their financial obligations. Since I took office, the number of NATO allies fulfilling their obligations more than DOUBLED, and NATO spending increased by $130B!” Trump tweeted.

On Monday, the White House proposed tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion in French goods in response to France’s digital services tax, saying an investigation found that the tax discriminated against U.S. companies.

–This report was updated at 6:52 a.m.