Some Trump critics on Twitter have blasted Melania Trump’s 2019 White House Christmas decorations since the first lady unveiled them Sunday evening.

This year’s theme is “The Spirit of America,” and decorations include ones that honor the troops, past presidents and other parts of America’s history. There is a scaled replica of the White House and other Washington, D.C. landmarks, glittering Christmas trees, white stars hanging from ceilings and much more.

While many praised the decor, some Trump critics bashed Melania’s choice of Christmas decorations.

“This remake of The Shining is the scariest one yet,” liberal author John Pavlovitz tweeted in response to Melania’s video of the decorations.

This remake of The Shining is the scariest one yet. https://t.co/hDliHBmeKR — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 3, 2019

“It’s hard to make Christmas decorations look cold & unhappy but they succeeded,” actress Kristen Johnston tweeted.

Others attacked the decorations for lacking in “Christ.” However, the decorations did include a nativity set featured in the East Room.

“Lol not even a hint of Christ to be found,” comedian Paul F. Tompkins claimed. American screenwriter Bob Schooley also echoed these thoughts, suggesting that perhaps “there’s a scrabble Jesus in there somewhere.”

The 2019 Christmas decoration complaints were not limited to direct attacks on the decor, either.

“Christmas has nothing to do with American patriotism. This right here is when we cross into Christian nationalism,” Rev. Dr. Chuck Carrie tweeted. “If there is a #WarOnChristmas, it is being waged at The White House. Not with this holiday display, but with Donald Trump’s nationalistic policies.”

“The ‘Spirit of America’ is drinking heavily & hanging on by a thread because of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBoo birther!” actress Nancy Lee Grahn wrote. (Melania Trump Dazzles With White House Christmas Decorations Unveiling)

Melania’s Christmas decorations have sparked backlash from Trump critics in past years, too. The red cranberry Christmas trees featured at the White House in 2018 were attacked as the “Christmas from hell.” In 2017, her decorations were dubbed “satanic” because of icy branches and frosted trees.

