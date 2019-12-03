Next year’s G-7 summit will be at Camp David, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, Politico reported.

“We’re going to do it at Camp David, and we’ll be doing some very special things at Camp David,” Trump said during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as part of the NATO summit in London, CBS News reported.

The announcement comes a few months after the administration stoked controversy by announcing that the G-7 summit would be at the Trump National Doral Miami resort. That decision was derided by critics as a clear conflict of interest, as visiting world leaders would be spending money at the president’s property.

Trump and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney denied that charge, claiming that the summit would be held without making any profit, CNBC reported.

But on Oct. 19 as intense criticism of the decision continued, Trump announced via Twitter that Doral would no longer host the event. “We will begin the search for another site,” he wrote.

In 2012, Camp David hosted the summit, then called the G-8, during the Obama administration.