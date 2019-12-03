During a NATO Summit in London on Tuesday, President Donald Trump assailed Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), calling him a “deranged human being” and a “maniac” in response to a question about the House impeachment inquiry.

President Trump, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was taking questions from reporters when he was asked, “What do you want to learn from the Adam Schiff testimony?”

“I learn nothing from Adam Schiff. I think he’s a maniac. I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being. I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious. I think he’s a very sick man and he lies. Adam Schiff made up my conversation with the President of Ukraine. One of the reasons people keep talking about it is that’s what they saw,” he continued, in reference to Schiff’s hyperbolic “reading” of the controversial phone call with the president of Ukraine in July.

“This guy is sick. He made up the conversation. He lied,” Trump continued. “If he didn’t do that in the halls of Congress, he’d be thrown in jail. He did it in the halls of Congress, he’s given immunity. This is a sick person. He’s a liar. By the way, Nancy Pelosi knew he was lying and she went on the show, Stephanopoulos and said he told the truth. She was lying, too. These people are deranged.”

Watch the video below for more:

Want more from BlazeTV?

To enjoy more, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.