President Donald Trump had a tense exchange with French President Emmanuel Macron in London on Tuesday when he asked if France would like to take back “some nice ISIS fighters,” according to Fox News.

The men sat side-by-side as Trump noted he had not yet addressed with Macron repeated calls for nations in Europe to take custody of imprisoned ISIS fighters in Syria, Politico reported.

“We have a tremendous amount of captured ISIS fighters over in Syria,” Trump said. “They’re all under lock and key. But many are from France, many from Germany, and many are from U.K.

“They’re mostly from Europe, and some of the countries are agreeing… I have not spoken to the president about that,” Trump said, before asking Macron: “Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you. You can take every one you want.”

Politico reported the French president was not amused and said: “Let’s be serious.”

“I think, No. 1 priority, because it’s not yet finished, is to get rid of ISIS and these terrorist groups,” Macron said. “This is our number one priority. And it’s not yet done, I’m sorry to say that.”

But Trump jabbed back: “This is why he’s a great politician, because that’s one of the greatest non-answers I’ve ever heard,” Trump said. “And that’s okay.”

The exchange came after Trump had earlier taken aim at Macron over the French leader’s criticism of NATO.