President Donald Trump will be the only candidate on the ballot for the Georgia Republican presidential primary, the state’s GOP Chairman David Shafer said on Tuesday.

According to The Hill, Schafer announced that the State Executive Committee had considered five candidates for consideration. It voted to have Trump’s name on the ballot and did not approve any other candidates.

He said Trump was the “only candidate with any significant level of support” among Republican voters in the state.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, one of those running against Trump, slammed the state GOP’s decision.

He wrote on Twitter: “Apparently @realDonaldTrump’s bromance with (Russia President Vladimir) Putin extends to emulating the Russian’s approach to elections. The #GAGOP just decided the Georgia Republican Presidential Primary ballot will have only one candidate on it: Donald Trump. What is DJT afraid of?”

And former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh, who is also running against the president, noted: “Rather than uphold our values and embrace healthy political debate and discourse, the Georgia Republican Party bosses have chosen to disenfranchise their own voters simply to protect a man who is unfit for office.”