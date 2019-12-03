President Donald Trump trolled Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Tuesday after she announced that she was dropping out of the Democratic presidential nomination race, saying, “We will miss you Kamala!”

Trump’s tweet came in response to a tweet from Corey Lewandowski, who wrote on Twitter: “‘One of the hardest decisions of my life’: Kamala Harris ends once-promising campaign. Another one bites the dust. Guess it’s not as easy as everyone thought. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ connected with people that’s why he won 38 Primaries and Caucuses.”

Trump responded, “Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!”

Harris made the announcement in a note to her supporters on Tuesday, saying, “Eleven months ago at the launch of our campaign in Oakland I told you all: ‘I am not perfect.’ But I will always speak with decency and moral clarity and treat all people with dignity and respect. I will lead with integrity. I will speak the truth. And that’s what I have tried to do every day of this campaign. So here’s the truth today.”

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Harris continued. “My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”

Harris portrayed herself as somewhat of a victim, adding, “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. As the campaign has gone, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

Harris responded to Trump, writing on Twitter, “Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial.”

In her statement announcing the end of her campaign, Harris said, “And our campaign uniquely spoke to the experiences of Black women and people of color — and their importance to the success and future of this party. Our campaign demanded no one should be taken for granted by any political party.”

“And I believe our campaign showed every child in America — regardless of their color or gender — that there are no limits to who can lead and hold positions of power in our country,” Harris continued. I am extremely grateful to the hundreds of staff who moved and uprooted their lives and sacrificed time away from their families. I know our fight has been personal for each of them.”

Harris concluded, “Of course, I could not have done this without my husband Doug and my entire family and friends who gave up so much to embark on this journey with me and have supported me every step of the way. And I am grateful to the thousands of volunteers and contributors who chipped in, who knocked on doors, who made calls and who put their faith and trust in me. It has been the honor of my life to be your candidate.”

Other Democratic presidential candidates, who are still in the race, weighed in on Harris’ announcement by offering their support.

Joe Biden wrote on Twitter: “Kamala Harris is an incredible talent with unlimited potential. Her career has been defined by taking on those who abuse power and seeking equity and justice for all people. Her intellect and insight will continue to be needed by the Democratic Party and the country.”

Tulsi Gabbard tweeted: “Sending my best wishes to @KamalaHarris, her family & supporters who have campaigned so hard. While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people. I look forward to working together on the challenges we face as a nation.”

