On a trip to the United Kingdom for NATO meetings, President wondered whether or not the U.S. Supreme Court could intervene to stop the Democrats drive for impeachment, insisting they have no case.

Just landed in the United Kingdom, heading to London for NATO meetings tomorrow. Prior to landing I read the Republicans Report on the Impeachment Hoax. Great job! Radical Left has NO CASE. Read the Transcripts. Shouldn’t even be allowed. Can we go to Supreme Court to stop? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

The Washington Examiner said the Republican report will “stand as a defense against the report set to be released by Chairman Adam Schiff later this week.”

Schiff’s report is based on a series of House Intelligence Committee hearings he chaired featuring 12 witnesses. The impeachment inquiry was triggered by a whistleblower complaint, based on second-hand information, that Trump used the the threat of withholding aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden’s profiting from a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas firm while his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, was President Obama’s point man for Ukraine policy.

The Hill reported Trump previously raised the possibility of appealing to the Supreme Court when the Mueller report was released.

“There’s no precedent for a president taking his impeachment case to the high court, and legal experts have previously said it’s unlikely the justices would hear such a case,” the Hill said.

The Hill said, “The president’s GOP allies at no point over the course of the 123-page document concede any wrongdoing by Trump, instead insisting that with proper context the administration’s actions were ‘entirely prudent.’

“Trump himself has maintained that his much-scrutinized July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was ‘perfect.'”