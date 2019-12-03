http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uyWCFLFXRWM/

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Tuesday announced the suspension of her presidential campaign, spurring reactions from her former competitors, including Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

Harris dropped out of the race on Tuesday – a move that followed abysmal poll numbers and mounting reports of internal turmoil within her campaign. Harris wrote:

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.

Her departure inspired numerous 2020 candidates to send her kind words. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), for example, thanked the California lawmaker for running a “spirited and issue-oriented campaign.”

“I look forward to working with you to defeat the most dangerous president in history and ending the hatred and divisiveness that he has created,” he added:

“Thank you @KamalaHarris for your commitment to fighting for the people, for justice, and to holding Donald Trump accountable,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wrote.

“Kamala is right—our system is deeply broken when billionaires can buy their way in. I’ll fight with you to make sure our government works for all of us,” she added:

“She is a first-rate intellect. A first-rate candidate. A real competitor…She’s a really solid, solid person,” Joe Biden (D) told reporters. “Loaded with talent”:

Gabbard, who has had a fiery back and forth with the senator over the course of their campaigns, also sent Harris her “best wishes.”

“While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people,” she added:

Julián Castro (D) said that Harris ran her campaign with “class and dignity” and said the media’s treatment of Harris’s campaign is “something else.” He said the media held her to a “double standard” that was “grossly unfair and unfortunate”:

“.@KamalaHarris has spent her career advocating for the voiceless and the vulnerable,” Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), who has overtaken Harris in the polls in recent weeks, wrote.

“I am grateful for her leadership and the courage she brings to the Senate and the national debate,” he added. “I know she will continue to fight fearlessly on behalf of the American people—and our democracy”:

“I am stunned that Kamala Harris is suspending her campaign,” Andrew Yang (D) wrote.

“She is one of my favorite people to share time with on the trail. So warm, smart, fiery and a true public servant. She offered my family help and guidance when she didn’t need to. Kamala I will see you soon,” he added:

More:

The news also drew reactions from former Democrat candidates:

