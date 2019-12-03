(DAILY CALLER) — A federal judge sentenced a Texas couple to prison Monday for helping smuggle numerous illegal aliens into the country, the latest punishment of U.S. citizens who have contributed to the immigration crisis.

Senior U.S. District Judge Janis Jack slapped Kevin Kerr, 32, and Brianna Branch, 30, with prison sentences for their efforts in smuggling over 100 illegal immigrants into the country over a three-month period, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Kerr and Branch, according to the Justice Department, were leaders in a conspiracy to illegally transport foreign nationals into the U.S. in early 2019. They recruited drivers around the Houston area to travel to the southern Texas border and place illegal aliens — including some children — in utility trailers, subjecting them to “unnecessary and harsh” conditions, a DOJ press release said.

