Oh gosh, this won’t end well.

During a little break at the NATO meetings in London Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen mocking US President Donald Trump with other world leaders — while President Trump is out of the room.

Trudeau, who acts like a shy school girl in Trump’s presence, mocked Trump to French President Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Boris Johnson from the UK over drinks.

This won’t end well for boy blackface.

Trudeau mocks Trump while he's out of the room like an annoying toddler in kindergarten. He behaves very differently when Trump is there, acting as if he is shy over an unrequited crush.pic.twitter.com/ixGdYMg70G — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 4, 2019

