On Tuesday’s episode of “Steve Deace Show,” host Steve Deace discussed newly unearthed videos of a transgender man in Australia dominating female athletes (some wearing hijabs) in the name of “trans inclusivity” had Steve Deace re-thinking his thoughts about Islam.

Watch the video below for details.

Use code DEACE to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve’s take on national politics, Christian worldview and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.