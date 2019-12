(WPTV) — NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida boy has quite a story to tell after a shark knocked him off his surfboard over the holiday weekend.

Shaun Moore, the child’s father, posted a video on Twitter showing his son, 7-year-old Chandler Moore, riding waves off New Smyrna Beach on Nov. 30.

Without warning, a shark’s fin suddenly swipes the board, knocking Chandler off and into the water.

Read the full story ›