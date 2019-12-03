On Monday night, speaking at a rally at the University of Iowa, Senator Elizabeth Warren was asked by a child during the Q&A if she would end global warming if she were elected president. Without a shred of humility, Warren answered, “Yes.”

Warren’s arrogance could easily remind someone of another candidate who once promised that his presidency would change the climate of the planet Earth:

Warren continued by feeding the child’s worst nightmare: “You know, Eleanor, that is a big commitment because we’re in real trouble. You know this, right? That climate change threatens every living thing on this planet. And for me, the scariest thing that happens no is that every time scientists go back and recalculate the data, put in more information, it’s worse than we thought. The problem’s bigger; it’s moving faster and we have less time to respond.”

A young girl asked, “when you become president, will you stop global warming?”

Warren’s promises have gotten more and more outlandish as she sees her prior brief position at the head of the Democratic presidential field wither away and die on the vine and she desperately tries to raise her fading hopes. As The Daily Wire reported, speaking in Waterloo, Iowa, this week, Warren promised to abolish the electoral college if she were elected president. She stated that her “goal” was to get elected and then be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College,” adding, “I want the second term to be that I got elected by direct vote. I’m ready.” She even trumpeted her sentiment on Twitter, writing, “My goal is to get elected—but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College. I want my second term to be elected by direct vote.”

At the fifth 2020 Democratic primary debate, Warren misled the public, promising that her tax plan would entail billionaires ponying up two cents to help pay for her socialist policy plans. She stated, “I have proposed a 2-cent wealth tax,” Warren said at the debate, according to NBC News. “Your first 50 billion is free and clear — but your 50 billionth and first dollar, you gotta pitch in 2 cents, and when you hit a billion dollars, you gotta pitch in a few pennies more.”

As The Daily Wire noted, “Warren has actually proposed a 2% surtax on folks with a net worth over $50 million, and a 6% on people with more than $1 billion. Her initial plan included 3% tax on billionaires, before she upped it to 6%. The Washington Post added:

Warren’s “Ultra-Millionaire Tax” would apply to households with a net worth of $50 million or more, essentially the wealthiest 75,000 households. They would be charged 2 percent of every dollar of net worth above $50 million, unless they’re billionaires. Households with $1 billion or more in assets would start paying 3 percent on assets above $1 billion. At least that was in Warren’s first iteration of her tax plans. She said this tax would raise $2.75 trillion over 10 years.

After Warren released her Medicare-for-All plan, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) ripped her, asserting, “Elizabeth Warren, this past weekend, came out with her health care plan and it is not surprising that it took so long for her to come out with it because it is dishonest and it is from fantasy land … When you take a look at the costs and the taxes, they are so astronomical that now the Democrats are pushing the panic button. In terms of the costs, it is going to cost more over the next 10 years than we were planning to spend on Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid combined.”