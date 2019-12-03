First “Jessica” was on a mission to force female estheticians to wax his balls, now he’s furious that a gynecologist refused to treat him because he’s a biological male.

Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv is a biological male so he does not have female reproductive organs, but he took to Twitter to express how “shocked, confused and hurt” he was that a gynecologist refused to treat him.

“So a gynaecologist office that I got referred to literally told me today that ‘we don’t serve transgender patients,’” Yaniv writes on Twitter. “And me, being me, I’m shocked.. and confused… and hurt. Are they allowed to do that, legally? Isn’t that against the college practices?” Yaniv said in a tweet Monday.

Yaniv kept complaining…

“Gynaecologists form a part of the multidisciplinary team who engage with transgender and non‐binary patients, either as part of the transition stage performing surgery or managing pre‐ or post‐transition gynaecological problems.”

The responses on Twitter were hilarious.

Where would you like this inserted? pic.twitter.com/p2BjuBa086 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 3, 2019

In other words Proctology doesn’t fall in the scope of practice of a Gynaecologist. — IzakStephans (@thepeacelovers) December 3, 2019

Yeah gynos usually don’t do balls bro — Brady Jones (@bradyjonestweet) December 3, 2019

You don’t go to a gynaecologist if you don’t have a vagina. You don’t go to a repair shop if you don’t have a car. Stop trying to fucking bully people into touching your privates. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) December 3, 2019

Yaniv, a Canadian, previously sued female estheticians who refused to give him a Brazilian wax on his balls — he lost the lawsuits so now he’s onto the next attention seeking mission.

Yaniv, a biological male was also caught sending sexually explicit messages to underage teenagers and even expressed how he would assist 10-year-old girls who needed help with their menstrual cycles.

He also applied for a permit to throw a topless pool party for underage girls and said the parents would be barred from attending.

Why is this perverted creep still walking around freely in society?

