Just one of the questions that many want answered by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson is why he allowed the so-called whistleblower who raised a complaint against President Trump to submit hearsay as evidence.

Then there’s why he told Congress he didn’t know that whistleblower went around him to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., first.

And then of course is his testimony, in secret, before Schiff’s committee. Schiff is refusing to release what Atkinson told Congress in its “impeachment inquiry” into President Trump.

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Ill., says he knows the answer to that question.

“It’s because I asked IG Atkinson about his ‘investigation’ into the contacts between Schiff’s staff and the person who later became the whistleblower,” Ratcliffe tweeted. “The transcript is classified ‘secret’ so Schiff can prevent you from seeing the answers to my questions.”

Now, however, a process has been launched that may produce some of those details.

Washington watchdog Judicial Watch announced it has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Justice for records of communications to or from Atkinson.

He’s the former assistant attorney general in DOJ’s National Security Division from 2016 to 2018 and currently inspector general of the intelligence community.

His communications regarding Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Anthony Weiner, the Twenty-Fifth Amendment and/or presidential impeachment; and with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and members of Schiff’s staff are being sought.

The DOJ failed to respond to a FOIA request in the case.

The watchdog wants: “All emails (whether on .gov or non-.gov email accounts) and text messages sent to or from former Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General Michael K. Atkinson regarding Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Anthony Weiner, the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, and/or presidential impeachment. All emails and text messages between former Senior Counsel Atkinson and Representative Adam Schiff or any member of Mr. Schiff’s staff. All travel requests, travel authorizations and expense reports of former Senior Counsel Atkinson,” and more.

Explained Judicial Watch:

During Atkinson’s tenure at NSD, he was senior legal counsel, first to NSD head John Carlin (Robert Mueller’s former chief of staff when Mueller directed the FBI) and later to acting NSD head Mary McCord. McCord accompanied then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates to see White House Counsel Don McGahn regarding Michael Flynn. During the period Atkinson was legal advisor to Carlin and later McCord, the FISA court found there was “significant non-compliance with the NSA’s minimization procedures involving queries of data,” otherwise known as spying, under the Obama administration. Additionally, during this period, DOJ-NSD was working in coordination with the FBI Counterintelligence Unit on Operation Crossfire Hurricane, which included former FBI officials Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Page was the intermediary between FBI Counterintelligence and DOJ-NSD. Since becoming Inspector General, Atkinson also has come under scrutiny for his handling of the so-called “whistleblower” complaint raising concerns about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, which became the basis for the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Trump.

An issue of concern, Judicial Watch noted, is his decision to violate “the standing practice of requiring whistleblowers to present firsthand information in order to have their complaint considered both ‘credible’ and ‘of urgent concern’ for submission under the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act.”

Then there’s his announcement that he didn’t know the whistleblower, reported to be CIA employee Eric Ciaramella, had gone around him to Schiff’s staff before talking to him.

Atkinson hasn’t really earned support in Congress, with Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., warning after Atkinson talked with Congress: “The ICIG is] either totally incompetent or part of the deep state, and he’s got a lot of questions he needs to answer because he knowingly changed the form and the requirements in order to make sure that this whistleblower complaint got out publicly. So, he’s either incompetent or in on it … he’s either a quack or he’s lying … and he’s going to have more to answer for, I can promise you, because we are not going to let him go; he is going to tell the truth about what happened.”

“Atkinson has been a key Deep State official involved with questionable and abusive investigations of President Trump,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “As Adam Schiff keeps Atkinson’s testimony on the impeachment attack on President Trump secret, Judicial Watch goes to court for transparency under the law.”