The White House on Tuesday ridiculed the impeachment report released by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff as the “ramblings of a basement blogger.”

“Chairman Schiff’s report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing,” wrote White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Schiff released the report on Tuesday afternoon.

“The impeachment inquiry has found that President Trump, personally and acting through agents within and outside of the U.S. government, solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, to benefit his reelection,” Schiff wrote.

The report is 300 pages long.

But the White House argued that Schiff had failed to produce enough evidence to impeach the president.

“At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump,” Grisham wrote. “This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations.”