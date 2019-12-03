MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The world’s first ‘fly and drive’ car will be unveiled Tuesday night in Miami.

It’s called Pioneer Personal Air Landing Vehicle, or PAL-V.

The car arrived in downtown Miami on Monday and will be unveiled during the pre-grand opening of the art exhibit “Paramount: The Art of Innovation and Design” as part of the 30th annual Miami Art Week.

It will be held at the Paramount Miami World Center which has actually designed a “sky-port” on top of its building for the flying car to land on.