Businessman Andrew YangAndrew YangBloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll Krystal and Saagar: Yang’s stuns with massive fundraising haul as establishment Dems drop out Yang raises almost 0K in a single day MORE‘s presidential campaign says it has contacted the FBI after receiving several death threats during its latest swing through New Hampshire.

Emails sent to Yang’s campaign and reviewed by The Hill showed a user going by the name “HitmanYang” threatening to shoot members of Yang’s camp while they were in the Granite State.

Many of the emails referenced the campaign’s tweets, threatening that if the number of tweets from the candidate reached an unspecified threshold that members of the campaign would be shot.

One of the emails suggested that more than one individual was involved and that money had been pooled to bet on how many tweets Yang’s campaign would send over a span of about a week.

“Recently, the campaign received threats via email regarding the candidate and specific public events. Due to certain specific information contained in the emails, and out of an abundance of caution, we immediately contacted the FBI and local enforcement and have been working with them,” a Yang campaign official told The Hill.

“The candidate’s safety and the safety of the public at-large is our utmost priority and we’ll continue to stay alert while following the guidance of law enforcement to take any necessary security measures. We’ve referred the matter to the FBI for investigation.”

The Hanover Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill. The FBI declined to comment.

The reported threats come as Yang, an entrepreneur, continues to campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination even as several other political figures have dropped out of the race, including most recently Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Krystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris’s 2020 campaign Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday.

Yang has successfully outlasted multiple governors, senators and other former members of the House, and has consistently stayed in the middle tier of polling ahead of several other candidates.