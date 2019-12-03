Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday that he is in favor of regulation of private companies to prevent concentration of power, but doesn’t think that breaking up his company will solve the problem of political discourse.

When asked if one company should have so much power, Zuckerberg said “Private companies should not be in the position of making so many important decisions, balancing different social values that we all care about,” adding that “the real answer is for there to be regulation.”

However, in the case of Facebook, Zuckerberg said “a lot of people are upset and are talking about measures like breaking up the company… that aren’t actually going to fix these issues, right? I mean, breaking up Facebook isn’t going to address the question of political discourse.”

Zuckerberg was interviewed with his wife Priscilla Chan, who are celebrating the fourth anniversary of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which awards millions of dollars to philanthropic projects.

Zuckerberg and Chan have vowed to give the initiative 99 personal of their private wealth, which is estimated at about $45 billion.

When asked about their goal of eliminating all disease, Zuckerberg admitted that “Well, we’re not going to do that ourselves, but… we do think that it will be possible to cure, prevent, or be able to manage all diseases by the end of this century.”

Commenting on the utopian aura to the pledge, Chan said: “Setting audacious goals is important, and we need to think about beyond what’s possible.”