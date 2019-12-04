(CNBC) — Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary just a day ago, but members of her wealthy finance committee are already seeing outreach from allies of rival campaigns in an effort to recruit them to their cause.

Harris’ most affluent fundraisers, spanning from Wall Street to Silicon Valley, have been receiving calls and emails from people close to top tier candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker. These people are hoping to snag the support of the bundlers and their donor networks.

While Harris, of California, cited a lack of “financial resources” in her dropout announcement Tuesday, her bundler list is among the most valuable in the 2020 field. She had over 100 members on her fundraising committee spanning multiple industries.

